Operation Sindoor: BSF shows ‘Vidhwansak’, ‘Automatic Grenade Launcher’ system used against Pak. What are these? | Video

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday showcased Anti-Material Rifle ‘Vidhwansak’, the Automatic Grenade Launcher System, 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Gun and Medium Machine Gun (MMG), which were used during Operation Sindoor to target and destroy Pakistan bunkers, posts.

The display was held during a weapon exhibition at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu.

‘Vidhwansak’ Anti-Material Rifle Officials highlighted 'Vidhwansak' Anti-Material Rifle's effectiveness in attacking Pakistani towers and bunkers during Operation Sindoor. “This is an Anti-Material Rifle 'Vidhwansak'. Its range is 1300 meters and 1800 meters. This weapon destroyed the enemy towers and bunkers during Operation Sindoor," according to a BSF personnel.

It fires large-caliber rounds capable of penetrating heavy armour and causing significant damage to material targets rather than personnel. It’s primarily used for disabling enemy assets and infrastructure during military operations.

Automatic Grenade Launcher System A BSF official stated, “Automatic Grenade System proved a very successful weapon during Operation Sindoor to destroy enemy posts, hideouts and also their bullet-proof vehicles. Its range is 1700-2100 meters. The grenade fired from it has a killing area of 10 meters. Its fire is very effective.” Its live demonstration was conducted, which played a key role in destroying enemy hideouts, posts, and bulletproof vehicles during the operation.

12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Gun A BSF personnel said, "12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Gun can destroy enemy tanks, camps and drones. During Operation Sindoor, we destroyed enemy sites and forced them to abandon their BoPs.” The BSF showcased the 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Gun, which was used to take down drones and demolish enemy infrastructure along the border during Operation Sindoor.

Medium Machine Gun (MMG) "We destroyed Pakistani posts and drones with this Medium Machine Gun. It can fire 600-1000 rounds per minute," a BSF official said. The Medium Machine Gun, with its high rate of fire, was effectively used to neutralise Pakistani bunkers and drones.

Operation Sindoor India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Indian armed forces hit out at 9 terror bases in Pak and PoK. Subsequently, Pakistan launched shelling and attacks on border areas, resulting in civilian casualties in Poonch. In response, India fired missiles and targetted Pakistani air bases. The exchange between the two nations continued over the following three days. A mutual agreement to cease hostilities was reached on May 12.

