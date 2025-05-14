Operation Sindoor: CDS Anil Chauhan, tri-services chiefs brief President Murmu

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan along with the chiefs of the three services on Wednesday briefed President Droupadi Murmu about Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

The President commended the valour and dedication of the armed forces that made India's response to terrorism a sterling success, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 12 May asserted that India won't be bogged down by any ‘nuclear blackmail' from Pakistan and that the country's military actions against terrorism have only been paused for now.

Operation Sindoor is new normal: PM Modi In his first address to the nation after ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi said that the future course of action would depend on Pakistan’s behaviour. ‘Operation Sindoor’ is now India’s new policy against terrorism and a new line has been drawn, Modi said.

Modi said he wants to let the international community know that talks with Pakistan can only happen on terror and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Advertisement