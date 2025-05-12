Operation Sindoor: Chinese origin PL-15 missile used by Pakistan ‘missed its target’, says Air Marshal AK Bharti

Chinese-made PL-15 missile “missed its target” as Pakistan fired it towards India during its response to Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal AK Bharti said during a press briefing on Monday.

“Some of the results achieved in countering the enemy vector systems are now being shown on the screen,” Air Marshal Bharti said as images of destroyed Pakistani weapons appeared during the press briefing.

“Shown on the screen is a probable enemy PL-15 missile of Chinese origin. This missile has missed its target and you can see pieces that are available with us now,” he said.

However, Bharti, who is the Director General of Air Operations, did not provide details on what target the Chinese PL-15 missile missed.

Earlier, Pakistan had admitted the usage of the PL-15 missile in its recent air battle with India, as it attempted to escalate tensions with the neighbouring country.