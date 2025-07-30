Operation Sindoor debate: Jaishankar, Nadda to address Rajya Sabha today, Shah to conclude

Operation Sindoor debate: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Leader of the House JP Nadda will address the Rajya Sabha today as the discussion on Operation Sindoor continues in Parliament, news agency ANI said, quoting sources.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to deliver the concluding speech in Parliament, the agency said.

Jaishankar is scheduled to speak at 1 PM, commencing the debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, followed by JP Nadda around 3 PM.

Operation Sindoor is being debated during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The debate began in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while the Lok Sabha took up the discussion on Monday.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, outlining India's diplomatic efforts and taking sharp aim at the Opposition.

Speaking on India's approach in the aftermath of the attack, Jaishankar said the focus of Indian diplomacy was the United Nations Security Council. He also dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and said that there was no phone call between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi between April 22 and June 17.

“No phone call took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump between April 22 and June 17,” Jaishankar told Lok Sabha on July 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no world leader asked India to stop its military action against Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' after four days of conflict in May in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his address to the Lok Sabha, which lasted about 100 minutes, Modi lamented that while the nation received support from across the world, the Congress and its allies could not support the valour of the nation's soldiers.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK).

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Lok Sabha, confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

Shah informed the Lower House that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house.