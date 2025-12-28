Operation Sindoor fallout: Pakistan admits damages to Nur Khan Air Base, military installations, personnel injuries

The Pakistani government recently acknowledged the impact of India's anti-terror strikes on Nur Khan Air Base, military installations and its personnels. On Saturday, top official of Shehbaz Sharif-led government admitted the profound impact of India's airstrikes at key military installations, contradicting its previous stance.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on 27 December confirmed that India's precision air strikes caused damage to its Nur Khan Air Base located in Rawalpindi's Chakala during the year-end press briefing. He admitted that besides causing damage to military installation, the targeted strikes injured its military personnel posted there.

"They (India) send drones towards Pakistan. In 36 hours, at least 80 drones were sent... We were able to intercept 79 drones out of 80, and only one drone damaged a military installation and personnel were also injured in the attack," ANI quoted Ishaq Dar as saying. In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched air strikes as a part of Operation Sindoor in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

He further elaborated on the sequence of events that followed and noted that Pakistan's civil and military leadership convened a meeting on the night of May 9 and "authorised" certain decisions in response to the evolving situation.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister further disclosed the extent of damage and said that India "made the mistake" of attacking the Nur Khan Air Base in the early hours of 10 May.

India's anti-terror strikes target military installations India's strategic and precision strikes struck 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, Syedna Bilal Camp in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur camp in Kotli, Barnala camp in Bhimber, Abbas camp in Kotli, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot, Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur. Terrorist camps such as Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur were the primary targets.

Even though several satellite images confirmed the impact of India's strikes on Nur Khan Air Base, PAF Base Mushaf, Bholari Air Base and PAF Base Shahbaz Jacobabad, Pakistan refuted India's military action.

Cross-border shelling continued for days until Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) proposed a ceasefire to India's DGMO, which was ultimately accepted on 10 May.

