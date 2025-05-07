Operation Sindoor: Not just 9, but there are 21 ‘well-known’ terror camps in Pakistan, PoK; govt shares full list

The Indian government and the armed forces shared a list of 21 "well-known training camps" located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Over the last three decades, Pakistan has systematically built terror infrastructure. It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses and launchpads for handlers," the Indian armed forces said.

The Ministry of Defence earlier confirmed that nine terror camps were targeted in a mission that has been code-named "Operation Sindoor". Later, the officials shared 21 "well-known training camps" distributed from Sawai Nala in the North to Bahawalpur in the South.

Nine of these terror camps were targeted under Operation Sindoor -- which was launched by the Indian armed forces and lasted 25 minutes.

Full list of 21 'well-known' terror camps Sawai Nala Syed Na Bilal Maskar-E-Aqsa Chelabandi Abdullah Bin Masood Dulai Garhi Habibullah Batrasi Balakot Oghi Boi Sensa Gulpur Kotli Barali Dungi Barnala Mehmoona Joya Sarjal Muridke Bahawalpur

Operation Sindoor: Here is the list of nine terror facility locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that were successfully neutralised:

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT

9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM

Operation Sindoor The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ in the intervening night of May 6 and May 7. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said the operation lasted for 25 minutes — from 1:05 am till 1:30 am.

Col Sofiya Qureshi said the nine targets hit during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs. She said "no military installation were targeted in the Indian strikes against terror. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the locations were chosen to avoid civilian infrastructure and damage to civilians.

Also Read | Mock drill on 7 May LIVE: Mock drills in 55 locations in Delhi after Op Sindoor