Subscribe

Operation Sindoor: Not just 9, but there are 21 ‘well-known’ terror camps in Pakistan, PoK; govt shares full list

Operation Sindoor: Indian officials shared names of 21 “well-known training camps” —  distributed from Sawai Nala in the North to Bahawalpur in the South of Pakistan.

Akriti Anand
Updated7 May 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Advertisement
A visual of a terrorist camp in Pakistan which was struck as part of 'Operation Sindoor', being displayed during a press conference, in New Delhi. Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor', in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.(@MEAIndia)

The Indian government and the armed forces shared a list of 21 "well-known training camps" located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Over the last three decades, Pakistan has systematically built terror infrastructure. It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses and launchpads for handlers," the Indian armed forces said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor LIVE: US, China, UK issue advisory amid India-Pak tensions

The Ministry of Defence earlier confirmed that nine terror camps were targeted in a mission that has been code-named "Operation Sindoor". Later, the officials shared 21 "well-known training camps" distributed from Sawai Nala in the North to Bahawalpur in the South.

Nine of these terror camps were targeted under Operation Sindoor -- which was launched by the Indian armed forces and lasted 25 minutes.

Also Read | US, UK, China issue ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for parts of India and Pakistan

Full list of 21 'well-known' terror camps

  1. Sawai Nala
  2. Syed Na Bilal
  3. Maskar-E-Aqsa
  4. Chelabandi
  5. Abdullah Bin Masood
  6. Dulai
  7. Garhi Habibullah
  8. Batrasi
  9. Balakot
  10. Oghi
  11. Boi
  12. Sensa
  13. Gulpur
  14. Kotli
  15. Barali
  16. Dungi
  17. Barnala
  18. Mehmoona Joya
  19. Sarjal
  20. Muridke
  21. Bahawalpur

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘None of us wants war,’ Omar Abdullah hails Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Here is the list of nine terror facility locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that were successfully neutralised:

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT

9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ in the intervening night of May 6 and May 7. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said the operation lasted for 25 minutes — from 1:05 am till 1:30 am.

Advertisement

Col Sofiya Qureshi said the nine targets hit during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs. She said "no military installation were targeted in the Indian strikes against terror. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the locations were chosen to avoid civilian infrastructure and damage to civilians.

Also Read | Mock drill on 7 May LIVE: Mock drills in 55 locations in Delhi after Op Sindoor

Responding to the misinformation circulated by Pakistan on the deaths of civilians, Col Sofiya Qureshi clarified that till now, “there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan” following the Operation Sindoor.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaOperation Sindoor: Not just 9, but there are 21 ‘well-known’ terror camps in Pakistan, PoK; govt shares full list
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App