Operation Sindoor: Government to convene all-party meet on May 8 at 11 am, says Kiren Rijiju

The government will convene an all-party meet on Thursday, May 8, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

“Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi,” he said in a post on X.

The all-party meet of the government comes a day after the Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after Operation Sindoor was implemented to destroy terrorist hotspots in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, PM Modi hailed the armed forces for their contributions in the attack on terrorists, PTI reported.