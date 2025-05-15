Operation Sindoor: IAF neutralised THESE Chinese-supplied Pakistani weapons in 23 minutes — 5 points

Operation Sindoor: The Indian Air Force (IAF), during Operation Sindoor last week, successfully neutralised Chinese-supplied air defense systems in Pakistan within 23 minutes, an official release stated.

The IAF completed its mission by jamming and bypassing Pakistan's imported ADS in just 23 minutes, while on the Indian side, no loss of assets were reported, it added.

India's blend of weapons use a success The statement emphasised the effectiveness of India's surveillance, planning, and delivery systems, adding, “The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated.”

It further added that India used a “unique blend of counter-unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare assets, and air defence weapons, as well as shoulder-fired weapons” in what the release described as a multi-tier defence to prevent Pakistan air force attacks on Indian airfields and logistic installations on May 9-10.

