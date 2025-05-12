Operation Sindoor: India rebuts US claim, says officials spoke to PM Modi, others but there was ‘no trade talk’

India has dismissed a claim made by the United States that it agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan after Washington promised to increase trade with both the countries, reports suggested on Monday.

According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, US representatives including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on four occasions.

However, there was no trade talks in these discussions.

“India rebuts the United States' claim. After Operation Sindoor commenced, US Vice President JD Vance spoke to PM Modi on 9th May. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio spoke to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on 8th May and 10th May and to NSA Doval on 10th May. There was no reference to trade in any of these discussions: Sources,” ANI said in a post on X late Monday.

Donald Trump's claims US President Donald Trump on Monday again took credit for the ‘ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan, a situation that India has called an ‘understanding’ between the two nations.

He said that India and Pakistan agreed to the ceasefire after he promised to do a ‘lot of trade’ with New Delhi and Islamabad.

"On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, I think, a permanent one between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict of two nations with lots of nuclear weapons,” Trump said at the start of a press conference in the White House.

"And we helped a lot, and we helped also with trade. I said, ‘Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it. Let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade’.” Advertisement

PM Modi's snub to Trump's offer Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor snubbed Trump's Kashmir mediation pitch.

He reaffirmed India's firm stance, stating that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot run parallel, and blood and water cannot flow together.

"Any discussions with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and any negotiations with Pakistan will centre around Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

Modi asserted that Pakistan's military and government have continuously nurtured terrorism, warning that such actions will eventually lead to Pakistan's own downfall.