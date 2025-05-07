Operation Sindoor: Indian missile strikes kill 8 civilians, including a 3-yr-old, in Pakistan; 35 injured

The strikes were in retaliation for a terror attack and targeted terrorist infrastructure, prompting a warning of a strong response from Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Published7 May 2025, 05:48 AM IST
The death toll from Indian strikes on Pakistan has risen to eight, according to a statement from the Pakistani military on Wednesday. 

"In total in at six locations there were 24 impacts in Pakistan. In these 24 impacts eight Pakistanis have been martyred and 35 have been injured and two are missing," Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, adding one 3-year-old girl was killed in a mosque in Punjab province.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces launched missile strikes early Wednesday. The strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, according to the Indian Army. These sites were allegedly used to plan and direct attacks against India.

Responding to the attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Sharif said in a statement.

