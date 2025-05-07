Operation Sindoor: ‘Justice is served’ — Social media reacts as India strikes terror camps in Pakistan

After the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting “known terror camps” in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives last month, internet users have reacted strongly, praising the armed forces and posting “Jai Hind”.

Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were hit under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF carrying out night raids on the nine hideouts situated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday, PTI reported, adding among the targets hit in a precise operation were Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad.

Netizens react One of the social media users said, “India has taken the revenge of Pahalgam & if Pakistan retaliate then we are in for a war man!! Whatever is the case, we all Indian are standing behind our arm forces & our government. Jai Hind, Jai Hindustan❤️🇮🇳. [sic].”

Another remarked, “They attacked our peace. We answered with strength. Operation Sindoor. Justice is served. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳”

A user commented, “I don’t want a full-scale war but when 26 Indian civilians are murdered in cold blood, India has every right to respond. Pakistan should have first stopped sheltering terrorists. Why is Masood Azhar still alive? And what about Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, and Dawood Ibrahim?”

Meanwhile, locals in Jammu chanted slogans of 'Indian Army Zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', appreciating the Indian Army. “It was very important for the government to give a response to the attack made by Pakistan. We are really thankful to the government and the Indian Army,” ANI quoted a local as saying.

Families of Pahalgam victims hail Operation Sindoor Asvari Jagdale, daughter of Pahalgam victim Santosh Jagdale, could not hold back her tears when she learned about the strikes.

“We were crying with happiness. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has taken revenge, and the way the operation was named, our tears wouldn’t stop. Those sisters whose sindoor (symbol of marital status) was erased by these terrorists — India has struck them at nine locations. It feels truly different, and our tears of joy just won’t stop,” Asvari Jagdale said, according to ANI.

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, exuded confidence in the BJP-led dispensation. "I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian Army and thank PM Modi for listening to the pain of the country’s people. I thank the military for destroying terrorism flourishing in Pakistan. My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news," the father said.

The widow of Kaustubh Ganbote hailed the name of Operation Sindoor and asserted that by taking the military action, they have "respected the women."