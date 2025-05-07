Operation Sindoor Live Updates: 8 killed; 3 Rafales, among 5 planes shot down, claims Pakistan after India hits terror

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said early Thursday morning. All together, 9 areas have been targetted, the government said in the statement calling the strike ‘Operation Sindoor.’
The strike comes two weeks after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attackin which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's hill station.
What is Operation Sindoor?
The strikes by Indian armed forces on at least 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.
“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” India said in a statement.
What happened in Pahalgam?
The Indian strikes on Pakistan came after days of escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in twenty-five years in Pahalgam's baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April.
What did Pakistan say?
The Pakistan military's media arm, Inter-Services Public Relations, said India has "struck three places from the air" – Bhawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab Province as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pak Occupied Kashmir. The ISPR said all the strikes were conducted from Indian airspace and Pakistan would respond at a time and place of its choosing.
Operation Sindoor Live: All schools in Jammu, Kathua,Samba Rajauri, Poonch will be closed today.
Operation Sindoor Live: Due to evolving airspace restrictions, flight schedules may be impacted. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport, Indigo said
Operation Sindoor Live: Pakistan has said it has shot down 5 planes. Pakistan military spokesperson told news agency Rruters that the country has shot down 3 Rafale planes, 1 SU-30 and 1 MIG 29 being flown by India. There has not been any official word on this claim from India so far.
Operation Sindoor Live: Pakistani authorities have announced the closure of airspace regions covering the major cities of Lahore and Karachi. The closure is in place until 19:20 GMT, according to BBC.
Key airports including the Islamabad International Airport falls in this region. Several planes have already been diverted from Pakistan, according to flight tracking provider FlightRadar24, cited by the BBC. Diversions have been implemented by Finnair, Emirates, Turkish Cargo and Saudia, BBC said.
Operation Sindoor Live:The Indian embassy in Washington, DC has said that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with US Secretary of State Marco after the strikes. Rubio is also currently serving as acting national security adviser at the White House. Doval "briefed him on the actions taken", the statement posted on X says
Operation Sindoor Live: Pakistan's Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar who has blamed India for crossing limits. "They have crossed our limits," Tarar told BBC. "This attack is unjustified and an absolutely blind aggression," he said.
“We will obviously retaliate... Our response is on the ground and in the air,” he said.
Operation Sindoor Live: Air France said it had suspended flights over Pakistan until further notice, and was “adapting its flight schedule and flight plans to and from certain destinations”, the airline said in a statement to CNN. German carrier Lufthansa has also told Reuters news agency that it was “avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice”.
Operation Sindoor Live: Pakistan has claimed taht it has shot down five Indian planes and soldiers have been taken as prisoners, according to Bloomberg. There has not been any word in this claim from Indian side, so far.
Operation Sindoor Live: India will bried media about 'Opeation Sindoor' on Wednesday. The briefing will be held around 10 am. Official confirmation of exact timing is awaited.
Operation Sindoor Live: ISPR chief Lt Gen Chaudhry claimed that there were 8 dead and 35 injured in the strikes carried out by India under Operation SindoorDeath toll from Indian strikes on Pakistan jumps to 8 civilians: military spokesman
Operation Sindoor Live: The Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office quoted PM Shehbaz Sharif as saying that India carried out a “cowardly attack on five places”. Pakistan has “every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India”, Sharif said.
Operation Sindoor Live: US President Donald Trump has said the the country knew something was going to happen and that he hoped “it ends very quickly,” after India conducting precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan weeks after terrorist attack that killed 26 people, mostly civilains, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
"We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess we knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past, Trump said responding to a question during a press conference.
Operation Sindoor Live: In response to the strikes, Pakistan has opened artillery fire along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajauri area, the Indian Army said. The troops are "responding appropriately in a calibrated manner," they added.
Operation Sindoor Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" after the terror strikes by India. The Indian Army posted on X and said, "Justice is served. Jai Hind."
Operation Sindoor Live: In an official statement, India said the actions have been focussed, measured and non-escalatory in nature. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targetted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in slecetion of targets and method of execution," he government said conducted strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," India's Ministry of Defence said.
