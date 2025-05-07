Operation Sindoor Live Updates: 8 killed; 3 Rafales, among 5 planes shot down, claims Pakistan after India hits terror

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said early Thursday morning. All together, 9 areas have been targetted, the government said in the statement calling the strike ‘Operation Sindoor.’

The strike comes two weeks after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attackin which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's hill station.

What is Operation Sindoor?

The strikes by Indian armed forces on at least 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.

“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” India said in a statement.

What happened in Pahalgam?

The Indian strikes on Pakistan came after days of escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in twenty-five years in Pahalgam's baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April.

What did Pakistan say?

The Pakistan military's media arm, Inter-Services Public Relations, said India has "struck three places from the air" – Bhawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab Province as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pak Occupied Kashmir. The ISPR said all the strikes were conducted from Indian airspace and Pakistan would respond at a time and place of its choosing.

