Op Sindoor: Naval Chief warns Pakistan, says ‘If need arises again, there is probability Indian Navy will do opening'

Admiral Dinesh Tripathi warned Pakistan that the Indian Navy is ready to act again if necessary, following Operation Sindoor. He emphasised the Navy's growing capabilities with the commissioning of two advanced frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri.

Garvit Bhirani
Published26 Aug 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Op Sindoor: Naval Chief warns Pakistan, says ‘If need arises again, Navy will.…' (Image: ANI)
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi sent out a stern message to Pakistan that if need arises again then Indian Navy will probably do the opening as the Operation Sindoor has not ended. His remark came during Commissioning Ceremony of the latest state-of-the-art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam.

According to ANI, Tripathi said, “In this era of uncertainties and competition, Indian Navy's capability to deliver an overwhelming force at sea is a credible deterrence against India's enemies. We demonstrated it well during Operation Sindoor. The swift deployment and aggressive posturing of our units held the Pakistan Navy captive in a way and forced them to request us to end kinetic actions."

He added, “Sir, a few days ago, from the deck of INS Vikrant, you (Rajnath Singh) had assured the Indian Navy that Operation Sindoor has not ended, and if the need arises again, there is a probability that the opening will be done by the Indian Navy.”

“During Operation Sindoor, our armed forces have shown the world how we can act in times of need. The planning shown by the Indian Navy in terms of quick deployment of warships and execution has been very effective. Had the Navy been given a chance, then the message sent across would have been entirely different,” Defence Rajnath Singh, who also joined the event, said.

Rajnath Singh on INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

While calling both INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri as “game-changer in dangerous operations at sea”, he stated, “NS Himgiri manufactured by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and INS Udayagiri manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited are both modern warships that have been manufactured indigenously... I have been told that there are many advanced capabilities in these warships. They can accommodate long range surface to surface air missiles, supersonic Brahmos missiles, indigenous rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, combat management system, and fire control systems.”

This marks the first time that two frontline surface combatants, built at separate shipyards, have been commissioned simultaneously, highlighting the increasing strategic significance of India’s eastern seaboard, PTI report noted.

The development comes amid increasing maritime significance of India’s eastern seaboard. The two frigates will be inducted into the Eastern Fleet, enhancing India's capability to protect its maritime interests throughout the Indian Ocean Region, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
