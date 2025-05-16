‘Operation Sindoor not over yet… was just a trailer’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG warning to Pakistan

In a strong warning to Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Operation Sindoor is not over yet and whatever happened was “just a trailer”.

While addressing the Indian Air Force personnel at the Bhuj Air Base in Gujarat, Singh said, “Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world.”

“We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behavior improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment,” he added.

The defence minister also hailed the Indian Air Force's precision and speed during Operation Sindoor, declaring that the operation showcased India's military might to the world.

Defence Minister hails Indian Air Force The Air Force, he said, spearheaded the campaign against terrorism effectively. While expressing gratitude to the Air Force officers present, he said, "You have made the entire nation believe that 'Naya Bharat ab sahan nahi karta, balki wah palat kar jawab deta hai'. I can say all I want but my words would fail to assess your actions. On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my gratitude to you once again."

“The entire world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist camps located on the soil of Pakistan. In the action taken later, several of their air bases were destroyed. During Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force displayed not just their might but also proved to the world that now India's war policy and technology have changed,” Singh added.

“Our Air Force is such a sky force which has touched the zenith of the sky through its valour and bravery. I would also like to thank Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for this, his efforts, his entire team and all his jawans. This is no small thing that our Air Force can reach every corner of Pakistan and this has been proven in every manner,” the Defence Minister said.

"Even Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, "Din mein taare dekhna." Made in India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan," Singh further said.

Rajnath Singh's ‘breakfast' jibe at Pakistan Drawing a loud applause from the crowd, Rajnath Singh said, “Jitni der mein nashta paani hota hai, utni der mein aapne dushmano ko nipta diya (In the time it takes to have breakfast, you dealt with the enemies)”

“You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India, the entire world heard it. That echo wasn't just of missiles but also of your valour and the bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces.” he added.