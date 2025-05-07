Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval tells US, UK, others India ready to ‘retaliate resolutely’ if Pakistan takes action

National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval spoke to his counterparts on Wednesday in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Japan after Operation Sindoor, officials said on the day.

Contact was also established with Russia and France regarding the same, PTI reported quoting officials.

Speaking to his counterparts, Doval said India is prepared to "retaliate resolutely" if Pakistan does escalates tensions, despite New Delhi having no intention to do so.

NSA Ajit Doval briefed his counterparts in the countries on actions taken during Operation Sindoor and the method of ‘non-escalatory’ measures against Pakistan.

“NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

NSA Doval spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio “shortly after the strikes” and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington said. He “briefed him on the actions taken.”

Doval spoke to his counterparts soon after India carried out the missile strikes in Pakistan.

He spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK's Jonathan Powell, Saudi Arabia's Musaid Al Aiban, UAE's H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon, and Japan's Masataka Okano.

"Contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne," PTI quoted the official as saying.

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back India launched a mega missile attack on Pakistani terror camps across nine locations and struck down buildings where terrorists are recruited, trained and given shelter.

Operation Sindoor, the codename for the missile attack, came weeks after terrorists gunned down 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam region of Kashmir.

The government, at an official briefing, said the targets were hit between 1.05 am and 1.30 am, with precision missiles and drones facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.