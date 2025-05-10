Pakistan is moving troops into forward areas, indicating offensive intent: Indian officials

Also Read: IND PAK News, Operation Sindoor LIVE: ‘India has defended in responsible and measured fashion,’ says Foreign Secretary



They said there were several high-speed missile attacks noticed after 0140 hours on Saturday at several air bases in Punjab.



Pakistan also attacked civilian infrastructure overnight in a “deplorable” act, targeting a school and a medicare centre at the air bases of Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur, killing some civilians.



In a swift response, India carried out attacks against military targets in Pakistan, ensuring minimum collateral damage, they added.



Small arms firing between the two nations also took place in the districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Rajouri, Poonch, and Akhnoor.



Pakistan also carried out several disinformation campaigns about the destruction of Indian airfields, Misri said. “India unequivocally rejects these narratives being spread by Pakistan,” said wing commander Singh.



Misri reiterated that Indians should not be misled by Pakistan's disinformation campaigns. “Pakistan's claims on activity they have undertaken, continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation, and propaganda. And on top of that, this is peddled by Pakistani state agencies,” he said.



"The claims they have made about attacking and destroying various military installations and facilities are completely false,” Misri said, after displaying photos and videos of undisturbed Indian air bases that Pakistan had claimed to have been destroyed.