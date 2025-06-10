Operation Sindoor: PM Modi meets MPs of all-party global outreach delegations | Check photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday evening, met with the members of the all-party delegations of Operation Sindoor at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

Seven delegations visited several countries to address audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives on India’s position on Pakistan’s decades-long promotion of terrorism and the Capital's new normal in tackling cross-border terror after Operation Sindoor.

Here's a glimpse from PM Modi's meeting with the MPs of the delegations:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, other BJP leaders headed the all-party delegations of Operation Sindoor

The delegations were headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Panda, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde.

‘…proud of the manner’ says PM Modi Taking to his X account, PM Modi praised the MPs of the delegations, and stated:

“Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice.”

Seven delegations; 33 countries

Seven delegations, comprising 59 lawmakers and former diplomats—travelled to 33 countries, including the European Union.

The delegations included MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader was assigned for each group, who led the delegation on a global level.

Op Sindoor delegation MPs share experiences Members shared their experience with the prime minister, with the central government having already praised the work of the seven delegations.

Members shared their experience with PM Modi

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Salman Khurshid part of delegations Prominent former parliamentarians in the delegations included ex-Union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid.

PM Modi with ex-Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad

Apart from presenting India’s firm stance against terrorism, the delegations also highlighted Pakistan’s role in sponsoring cross-border terror activities and using them as a strategic tool against India.

The multi-party delegations also urged for Pakistan to be put in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

Congress's Anand Sharma meets PM Modi during the meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, majorly tourists.

Touted as one of India’s most significant counter-terror operations, the 25-minute-long mission saw the Indian Armed Forces launch precise strikes on terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.