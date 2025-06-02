Operation Sindoor: PM Modi to chair first Council of Ministers' post-strike on June 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on June 4, news agency PTI reported.

This will be first such meeting after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The ministers are likely to be given details of the operation, which is also expected to figure in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's programmes starting next week to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term, the PTI report said quoting sources.

Besides speaking on Operation Sindoor, the prime minister may give an overall highlight of his governance thrust in the council meeting as the ministers prepare to communicate with people across the country during the anniversary events, the report said.

Operation Sindoor on 7 May As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's precise strikes under Operation Sindoor followed by its counterattack on the neighbouring country's military facilities, especially air bases, have been a highlight of Modi's recent speeches.

PM Modi has affirmed that Operation Sindoor has marked India's "new normal" in punishing terror acts linked to Pakistan and vowed to go after terrorists and their sponsors with equal ferocity in case of any future terror incidents on the Indian soil.

The Council of Ministers generally meets in a few months but has no fixed frequency, unlike the Union Cabinet, and key government policies are discussed threadbare in the presence of top bureaucrats.

Speaking in Bihar on 30 May, Modi said that India's fight against terror will continue and that Operation Sindoor was just one arrow in country's quiver. This was second public meeting that Modi addressed in Bihar after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan and the world have seen the power of India's daughters' Sindoor... The world has seen the unprecedented valour and courage of the BSF during Operation Sindoor,” Modi said addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Bihar later this year.