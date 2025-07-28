Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh reveals in Parliament why India paused action against terror infra in Pakistan

India paused its action – Operation Sindoor – against terror infrastructure in Pakistan because the predicted political and military objectives were achieved, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament on Monday.

Defending Operation Sindoor, the defence minister said, “Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and absolutely wrong... In my political life, I have always tried not to speak lies ever...”

‘Pakistan admitted defeat’ Rajnath Singh further said that Pakistan admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities after India launched its Operation Sindoor on May 10, under which the Indian Air Force had struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan.

Pakistan's offer of ceasing hostilities “was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed,” the defence minister told the Parliament.

Taking pride in India's defence system, Singh said that all of Pakistan's attacks were thwarted because of India's impregnable security arrangements. “I am proud to say that our Air Defence system, Counter-Drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled this attack by Pakistan. Pakistan could not hit any of our targets, and none of our important assets were damaged. Our security arrangements were impregnable, and every attack was thwarted,” he said.

“Formidable strikes by the Indian Air Force, robust retaliation by the Army at the Line of Control, and the fear of naval attacks forced Pakistan to bow down,” Singh said, adding, “Pakistan had carried out attacks on Indian targets, but those were intercepted by India's S-400 and other air defence systems.”

Operation Sindoor symbol of strength In the defence minister's words, “Operation Sindoor was a historic military action – bold, concrete, effective, and a decisive demonstration of our policy against terror.”

Describing the operation as a symbol of India's strength, Singh further said that it demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harmed its citizens.

"We once spoke language of 'Lahore bus journey', but Pakistan did not understand that; we now respond with 'Balakot strike'… India first extends hand of friendship, but it also knows how to twist the wrist if any country betrays it,” he added.

Elaborating further on the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor, Singh said that before commencing the op, the Indian Armed Forces had studied every aspect and chosen options that would cause maximum damage to the terrorists.

Operation Sindoor: 9 spots, 22 minutes Defence Minister Singh told the Parliament that the Indian Armed Forces carried out coordinated strikes against nine terror sites, and the operation was completed within 22 minutes.

The defence minister also said that seven terror camps were fully destroyed during Operation Sindoor, and that India has proof of damage incurred inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The attacks, he asserted, were non-escalatory in nature. Reiterating his previous statements, Singh said that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorist camps, their supporters, and to destroy them.