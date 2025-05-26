Op Sindoor reflects India's values and emotions: PM in Gujarat - ‘Could Modi sit silently after Pahalgam attack?’

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched yet another scathing attack on Pakistan by asserting that Operation Sindoor is not just a military action but an expression of the values and emotions of Indians.

By launching the strikes on terror camps in Pakistan during the operation, PM said, he lived upto to the expectations of 140 crore people of India.

"Jab koi hamari behno ke sindoor ko mitayega, toh uska bhi mitna tay ho jata hai... Atank phailane walon ne sapno mein bhi socha nahi hoga Modi se muqabala kitna mushkil hota hai. (When someone removes the Sindoor from our sisters' and mothers' foreheads, then their death is also confirmed. Those who fan terror had not even imagined in their dreams how difficult is it to face Modi), " Modi said addressing a public rally in Dahod on Monday, first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat.

Modi also recalled May 26, 2014 when he took oath as Prime Minister for the first time.

First Gujarat Visit after Op Sindoor This is PM Modi's first visit to his home state in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor– India's precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan earlier this month, after the 22 April Pahalgam attackthat killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in South Kashmir.

“After what the terrorists did in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam (on April 22), could India sit silently? Could Modi sit silently?… Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, it is an expression of the values and emotions of Indians,” he said adding that Modi launched Operation Sindoor on Pakistan to 'live up to the expectaions of 140 crore Indians.'

Modi said ever since Pakistan was born after Partition of India, the country has focused on targetting India while we in India focused on removing poverty. “To become Viksit Bharat, we need to develop economincally while securiing our borders,” he said.

Buy Local Products PM Modi urges citizens to buy and use products made in India during festivals like Holi, Diwali and Ganesh Puja

Earlier, Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹24,000 crore in Dahod. He also inaugurated a locomotive manufacturing plant and flag off an electric locomotive from Dahod on the first day of this visit today.

Modi also flagged off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train on the occasion.

Before the Dahod event, patriotic fervour gripped Vadodara during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, which was held in honour of the Indian armed forces for successfully conducting Operation Sindoor.

Modi began his two-day visit to Gujarat today, 26 May. During the stay in his home state, Modi is launching projects worth over ₹82,950 crore, hold roadshows in Vadodara, Bhuj and Ahmedabad besides addressing public meetings. Modi will later travel to Bhuj and launchmultiple development projects worth over ₹53,400 crore.