Operation Sindoor: Srinagar airport closed for civilian flights today

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the closure of the airfield at Srinagar Airport, resulting in a complete suspension of civilian flight operations for today. Director Srinagar Airport Javed Anjum confirmed to local news agency in Kashmir saying that “Airfield is closed and today no civil flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport.”

Advertisement

The move comes in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, a precision strike by Indian Armed Forces on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

Spicejet, Indigo, Air India issue advisory Authorities have urged passengers to check flight status with respective airlines before heading to airports.

Spicejet Airlines on Wednesday released a flight advisory for airports in the northern parts of the country.

The airlines said in a post wrote that airports comprising Leh, Jammu, Dharamshala, Srinagar and Amritsar would be closed until further notice, further stating that departures, arrivals and subsequent flights would also be impacted.

“Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status,” it said.

Advertisement

Read More

"Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport," the Indigo post said. It urged passengers to check flight status prior to reaching the airport. Advertisement

Flights to/from Gwalior, Bikaner, Jodhpur are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions, it added.