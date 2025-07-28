Operation Sindoor was nothing but 'tamasha' of govt in media: Congress MP Praniti Shinde in Lok Sabha - Watch video

Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Monday called Operation Sindoor a "tamasha" by the government, and claimed it was more of a media show than a real success.

Shinde questioned what was actually achieved, how many terrorists were caught, whether any fighter jets were lost, and demanded that the government take responsibility and give clear answers.

During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Praniti Shinde said, “... Operation Sindoor was nothing but a 'tamasha' of the government in the media. No one is telling us what was achieved in this Operation. How many terrorists were caught? How many fighter jets did we lose? Who is responsible and whose mistake is this, should be answered by the government...”

Meanwhile, earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh targeted the opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of prioritising the wrong questions during the opening debate on Operation Sindoor.

Replying to the questions raised by the Opposition during the Parliament monsoon session about possible Indian aircraft losses, Singh said that their questions did not represent the national sentiments.

"In every country, citizens hand over different duties to the opposition and the government. The government's role is to work for the citizens, and the Opposition's role is to ask questions of the government on important matters related to citizens. Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments," Singh said.

Singh further hailed Operation Sindoor, saying that the military operation that was launched on May 7 in response to the Phalgam terror attack was a "success."

"If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes... If you have a question to ask, it should be whether Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed...," he further said.