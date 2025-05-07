Operation Sindoor: What we know of India's strike on Pakistan terror bases after Pahalgam attack

Operation Sindoor: India has carried out strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir hitting 9 targets successfully in the late night exercise called ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the government said early Wednesday morning.

The strike comes two weeks after after 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's hill station.

Here is what we know of the ‘Operation Sindoor’ The strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.

Operation Sindoor: No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution, the army said.

-The army has hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the stamemet said.

-Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, were used in the attacks, according to sources quoted by NDTV.

-India used Kamikaze drones - also known as loitering ammunitions - weapons designed to crash into a target, typically carrying a warhead, reports suggested.

-Over all 9 sites have been targeted. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted". India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the army said.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam, monitored the operation through the night, NDTV said quoting sources.

-The Indian embassy in Washington, DC says that spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - who is also currently serving as acting national security adviser at the White House - after the strikes Doval "briefed him on the actions taken", the statement posted on X says.

-The operation was in response to Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.