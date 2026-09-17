Operation Sohan: 2 terrorists neutralised in Udhampur encounter; search operations underway

Two terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district during a joint intelligence-based counter-terrorism operation, the Army's White Knight Corps said on Thursday.

The operation, named Operation Sohan, was launched in the intervening night of September 16 and 17 after security forces received confirmed intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal in Udhampur.

According to a post by the White Knight Corps on X, troops faced hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility while carrying out the operation. Personnel from the Army's White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took part in the targeted operation.

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The security forces succeeded in neutralising two terrorists during the operation, the Army said.

However, the operation has not yet been called off. Search and surveillance activities are continuing in the area as security personnel look for any remaining threat.

“Security forces remain deployed to track and neutralise any remaining threat,” the White Knight Corps said in its statement on X.

The operation was launched after information about suspected terrorist movement was received in the remote forested areas of Brattal, Soan and Khubban in Majalta, officials had earlier said.

Security forces had begun a joint search operation around 9 pm on Wednesday. Gunfire and blasts were subsequently heard in the forested area, with forces believed to have been targeting a suspected hideout, news agency PTI reported.

The area remained relatively quiet through the night before the operation intensified on Thursday morning. Officials said the suspected terrorists opened heavy fire while attempting to break through the security cordon, prompting retaliatory fire from the security forces.

Reinforcements were moved into the area as the operation continued. The latest operation highlights the challenges faced by security personnel conducting counter-terror operations in the forested and mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly when weather conditions and poor visibility make movement and surveillance more difficult.

Further details, including the identities of the two terrorists and any weapons or other material recovered during the operation, are awaited from the security forces.