Operation Sohan: 2 terrorists neutralised in Udhampur encounter; search operations underway

Two terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district during a joint intelligence-based counter-terrorism operation, the Army's White Knight Corps said on Thursday.

The operation, named Operation Sohan, was launched in the intervening night of September 16 and 17 after security forces received confirmed intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal in Udhampur.

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According to a post by the White Knight Corps on X, troops faced hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility while carrying out the operation. Personnel from the Army's White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took part in the targeted operation.

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The security forces succeeded in neutralising two terrorists during the operation, the Army said.

However, the operation has not yet been called off. Search and surveillance activities are continuing in the area as security personnel look for any remaining threat.

“Security forces remain deployed to track and neutralise any remaining threat,” the White Knight Corps said in its statement on X.

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The operation was launched after information about suspected terrorist movement was received in the remote forested areas of Brattal, Soan and Khubban in Majalta, officials had earlier said.

Security forces had begun a joint search operation around 9 pm on Wednesday. Gunfire and blasts were subsequently heard in the forested area, with forces believed to have been targeting a suspected hideout, news agency PTI reported.

The area remained relatively quiet through the night before the operation intensified on Thursday morning. Officials said the suspected terrorists opened heavy fire while attempting to break through the security cordon, prompting retaliatory fire from the security forces.

Reinforcements were moved into the area as the operation continued. The latest operation highlights the challenges faced by security personnel conducting counter-terror operations in the forested and mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly when weather conditions and poor visibility make movement and surveillance more difficult.

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Further details, including the identities of the two terrorists and any weapons or other material recovered during the operation, are awaited from the security forces.

The White Knight Corps statement said the operation remains in progress and that security personnel continue to conduct search and surveillance operations in the area.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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