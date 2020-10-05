Operation Twist: RBI’s go-to move in times of crisis

Central banks across the globe have often simultaneously bought long-dated securities even as they sell short-term securities. This is called Operation Twist, named after the American dance move that was the rage when the move began in the US in 1961. The US Federal Reserve, along with other central banks have over the years used such measures with the intention of lowering long-term rates, reducing the cost of capital, increasing lending activity and consequently, accelerating growth rates. Especially in times of crisis, the steps come to the aid of banks. RBI has taken these measures numerous times since last year.