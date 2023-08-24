Operational creditors begin to take backseat

In the year ended 31 March, only 536 bankruptcy cases initiated by operational creditors were admitted to courts, compared to 654 cases by financial creditors

NEW DELHI :Operational creditors, who have previously aggressively initiated bankruptcy proceedings against clients for payment delays, are adopting a less confrontational stance of late.

Data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for the June quarter shows that operational creditors, who had outnumbered financial creditors like banks by a wide margin in initiating bankruptcy action against defaulting firms in the five years till FY22, have for the first time fallen behind lenders in invoking the bankruptcy code during FY23.

In the year ended 31 March, only 536 bankruptcy cases initiated by operational creditors were admitted to courts, compared to 654 cases by financial creditors, data showed.

The trend continued in the June quarter of this fiscal, where only 102 operational creditors initiated bankruptcy action against their clients against 118 lenders who dragged defaulting companies to tribunals invoking the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

One of the trends in the operation of the Code has been that creditors have used it as a payment-recovery tool more than a corporate-turnaround framework. That is changing.

Experts attributed a host of factors to the shift, including the jurisprudence evolved by courts and adjudicatory authorities over the years, that IBC should not be treated as a recovery mechanism. Also, the fact that operational creditors do not get to be part of the panel of creditors set up under a tribunal's watch to rescue the defaulting company is a disincentive for them to invoke the Code.

“Compared to financial creditors, operational creditors have various avenues to recover their claims such as recovery suits, arbitration, etc. that offer chances of recovery of full claim amount along with interest. Considering that the operational creditors are placed fairly low in the waterfall mechanism (the priority of distribution of funds recovered under IBC) as compared to the financial creditors, taking recourse to these other avenues becomes more profitable for the operational creditors," explained Yogendra Aldak, partner at law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys.

Aldak explained that while financial creditors can initiate insolvency proceedings without prior notice, operational creditors have to necessarily give notice, and it has been seen that operational creditors’ claims tend to get settled at the notice stage.

"Also, with a number of reliefs being given to a lot of stakeholders on account of the pandemic, most of the debt becomes disputed. An application for initiation of insolvency proceedings cannot be admitted under section 9 of IBC if there are pre-existing disputes with respect to the debt," said Aldak. So, the success rate of admission of an application filed by a financial creditor is much high than that of an operational creditor, explained Aldak.

The declaration of homebuyers as financial creditors and the increase in the number of failed real estate projects during the pandemic have also increased the number of applications being filed by the financial creditors, Aldak said.

The government has been taking a host of steps to make sure that large corporations make timely payments to suppliers who are small enterprises. That includes the requirement for businesses to explain delays in making these payments. In the Finance Act of 2023, the government introduced a change—deduction of expense while computing taxable income for amounts payable to small businesses will be allowed only when payments are actually made.