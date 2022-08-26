Operational creditors lead in filing bankruptcy cases3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 11:01 PM IST
- Small vendors and suppliers initiated 51% of all IBC cases, while financial creditors make up for the rest
MUMBAI : Operational creditors, especially small vendors and suppliers, are increasingly initiating corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against corporate debtors. According to the latest available data, a majority of insolvency cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are being filed by operational creditors seeking to recover dues for goods and services provided to companies.