MUMBAI : Operational creditors, especially small vendors and suppliers, are increasingly initiating corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against corporate debtors. According to the latest available data, a majority of insolvency cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are being filed by operational creditors seeking to recover dues for goods and services provided to companies.

As a result, some experts are concerned that this will go against the basic tenet of the IBC, which they say is a resolution, not recovery, mechanism by putting firms under pressure to clear their dues. However, the aggressive stance by operational creditors also points to increasing delays in payments to small suppliers and vendors, worsening their financial distress.

“Yes, small vendors and suppliers are stressed because of the delays in recovering receivables and, as a result, have started opting for IBC mechanism to recover their dues," said Sandeep Bajaj, managing partner, PSL Advocates and Solicitors.

Another reason for the large number of cases by operational creditors could be the relatively lower fee of ₹2,000 needed to file an application under Section 9 of the IBC, Bajaj added.

While operational creditors have initiated 51.2% of insolvency resolution cases since the inception of IBC, 42.8% were initiated by financial creditors or lenders. The remaining were by companies declaring themselves insolvent, showed data from the April-June newsletter of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

In fact, about 80% of all insolvency resolutions with an underlying default of less than ₹1 crore were initiated by operational creditors, while about 80% of those with a default of over ₹10 crore were initiated by lenders.

“In recent times, operational creditors have been observed to be initiating insolvency process to recover the debt owed to them. The petitions before the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), show a tendency to use the law by small creditors as a debt collection tool rather than for rehabilitation of non-performing assets by the banks, thereby undermining its objective," said Raj Bhalla, a partner at law firm MV Kini.

Bhalla said an operational creditor, who is not entitled to a voting share in the committee of creditors, files a petition for insolvency under Section 9 of IBC, with the intention to reach a settlement with a company, despite being aware that they might not get anything in the resolution plan. This tendency to settle through insolvency proceedings is clear from the IBBI data. Over 19% of all insolvency cases initiated by operational creditors have been closed via appeals, reviews or have been settled. The number is 9% for financial creditors, the data showed.

Other legal experts said the IBC in its present form is not operational creditor-friendly and even if their claims are admitted, the payout, more often than not, is nil. Operational creditors, therefore, issue threats to initiate insolvency proceedings, which, leads to companies settling the dues.

“Stressed operational vendors do not have the ability or wherewithal to await delayed recovery through regular civil or arbitration proceedings. Therefore, they take this shortcut to enforce some sort of recovery. This is the reason we are witnessing a surge in operational creditor filings cases more than financial creditors," said Abhishek Swaroop, a partner at Saraf & Partners.

Meanwhile, the 332 cases admitted under IBC in Q1FY23, is well above the 139 in the year-ago period, but far below the 2,000 cases in FY20, showed an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 24 August.