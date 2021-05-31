Operational creditors triggered most of bankruptcy cases below Rs1 crore

NEW DELHI: Operational creditors like vendors have triggered bulk of the bankruptcy cases so far where the payment default is less than Rs1 crore, while financial institutions dragged businesses to tribunals only for larger defaults of upto ₹10 crore, as per official data.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBB), in its latest quarterly bulletin, said about 80% of bankruptcy proceedings involving default of less than Rs1 crore were initiated on operational creditors while about 80% of the proceedings with default of more than ₹10 crore were initiated on applications by financial creditors.

Bankruptcy cases triggered by operational creditors account for more than half of all the 4,376 cases initiated under the bankruptcy code till end of March, while around 43% of the cases were triggered by financial creditors and the rest by the companies themselves that were on the brink of financial collapse.

The dominance of operational creditor triggered bankruptcies, especially over smaller defaults, indicate how suppliers are struggling with delayed payments from their corporate clients, a trend which got aggravated during the second wave of the pandemic. Many small firms have said their payment cycle was prolonged during the second wave.

Bankruptcy proceedings resulted in liquidation of the corporate debtor in the case of nearly three-fourth of all the cases initiated by operational creditors and have been concluded. In the case of financial creditor triggered proceedings that have been concluded, nearly half of the businesses have faced liquidation.

IBBI also said in the case of 79% of all ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the 270-day timeframe specified in the law for finding a resolution have been breached. This is due to litigation involving shareholders and potential investors. Prolonged litigation derails operations of the corporate defaulter, lets assets idle and lose value besides leading to job losses.

To address this, the government recently brought out a new resolution scheme called ‘pre-pack’ which is a hybrid between formal and informal, out-of-court restructure. However, that is restricted to only in the case of defaults upto ₹10 lakh. If successful, pre-pack scheme is likely to prompt the government to consider raising the threshold to cover larger defaults too. (ends)

