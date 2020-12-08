Operators responsible for 52% of spam calls in India in 2020: Truecaller

NEW DELHI : Telecom operators in India are responsible for most of the spam calls in the country, according to a new report by Truecaller, a caller identification app with over 150 million monthly active users in India.

According to the report, titled Truecaller Insights: Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2020, operators accounted for 52% of all spam calls in the country in 2020, followed by telemarketers, who comprised another 34%.

While the company noted a drop in the number of spam calls in India, the country still made it to the top 10 most spammed countries in the world. Brazil and the US are the top two, while India came ninth on the list. Truecaller noted that India was the most spammed country in the world three years ago.

While overall spam calls in India did drop, the number of scam calls increased. Scams accounted for 9% of all spam calls in India, increasing from 6% in the last report. The company said Know-Your-Customer and One Time Password (OTP) scams are the most common amongst scam calls.

“The scammers try to hook unsuspecting people using either phone calls or SMS and the tactic is always the same: they will try to get you to give up sensitive information about your financials or force you to you reveal a secret OTP with the ultimate aim of extracting money from your bank accounts or digital wallets," the company sad in its report.

Lastly, the company said the decrease in overall spam call numbers in India could be because most calls originate from within the country now. According to the reports, 98.5% of all spam calls in India come from domestic phone numbers. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are the top five most spammed states in the country, respectively.

