Opinion | A guide to the Prime Minister’s financial package of 20 trillion

It is interesting that many activists who once opposed cash transfers (they asked for subsidies in kind, delivered through an efficient public distribution system, or PDS) are now demanding cash transfers, while Modi is using the PDS to distribute grain and pulses to the needy. Nobody bothers to ask where the cash—if given to all—will go at a time when our economy under lockdown is producing little beyond food, everyday essentials and liquor. Nobody wants to know how you can stimulate the economy with goods and services tax (GST) cuts when production hasn’t even started in most sectors. The right time to stimulate demand is after the lockdown is more or less over.