Opinion | An inclusive approach to financial sector stability is warranted

In terms of credit intermediation, credit volume, value, reach and inclusiveness TC is far-far bigger than bank credit. It is the single largest source of working capital in the world and more so in our case as banks’ reach is limited. Bank credit covers only 5% of MSMEs. RBI’s study of 1876 [annual average number] of private corporates’ financials over 1992-03 shows that bank borrowings to total liabilities at 13% was lower than trade credit to total liabilities at 21% [RBI Bulletin, Nov. 2005]. Rise and success of business communities like Marwaris in trade and industry is basically founded on TC. Various studies find role of TC very crucial and critical in business financing. N. Wilson [SSRN-id2491095.pdf] finds that over 80% of the corporate dealings are through TC in the UK. Stocks of TC in the UK was more than 1.2 times the total amount of lending from the financial sector. Surprisingly, RBI’s FS policy is silent about this. Its risk assessment is oblivious of risks arising from dysfunctional TC. Deterioration in credit culture, integrity and discipline in B2B dealings impair role of TC network in terms of credit intermediation, credit multiplier, last-mile links in credit creation/distribution and credit-based B2B payment system. Changes in social values and weakening of informal institutional infrastructure lead to indiscipline in TC network. This spoils transactional and environmental trust in TC ecosystem; so essential for free flow of B2B credit transactions. Can FS policy be effective without considering the largest credit intermediary ?