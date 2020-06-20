Opinion | Monetary insanity is no basis for common ground

Indians own 25,000 tons of gold, roughly one-eighth of the metal ever mined. Households usually keep gold in the form of jewelry, not bars, and can pledge it against loans. Why would they sell family heirlooms and wedding gifts to the central bank to watch them melt in a government furnace? The idea of using foreign reserves as collateral is more perplexing. Those are already the Reserve Bank of India’s assets, matched by liabilities — money — on the other side of its balance sheet. To create more rupees via this route, the RBI will have to buy more dollars from banks and give them newly minted currency.