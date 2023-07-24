Hollywood films have taken the Indian Box Office by storm, as three blockbuster movies - Oppenheimer and Barbie (together called Barbenheimer ), and Mission Impossible 7 - have collectively raked in ₹78 crore ( ₹92 crore gross) over the weekend, as per Pinkvilla. This remarkable performance has resulted in one of the biggest non-holiday weekends in the post-pandemic world.

Leading the pack is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a biopic of American Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, which has achieved extraordinary numbers in the Indian market.

The film recorded an impressive ₹48 crore net in three days, making it the clear winner at the box office. Opening at ₹14 crore on Friday, the film witnessed a surge in collections, earning ₹17 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

In the coming days, Oppenheimer is expected to surpass the collections of Nolan's previous highest-grossing film in India, The Dark Knight Rises ( ₹56 crore). Barbenheimer has lived up to the expectations.

Following closely behind is the star-studded film Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film garnered an impressive opening weekend collection of ₹18.25 crore.

With a gradual increase in collections over the weekend, Barbie proved to be a crowd-puller. After collecting ₹4.50 crore on Friday, it surged to ₹6.50 crore on Saturday and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday. In India, its lifetime business is expected to reach around ₹40 crore, reported the publication.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 also continued its strong run in its second weekend, with its collections growing steadily each day. The film raked in ₹12.25 crore during the three-day weekend, taking its total collections to ₹92.50 crore. Mission Impossible 7 is all set to become Tom Cruise's first ₹100-crore film in India.