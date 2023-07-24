comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission Impossible 7 collect 78 crore in weekend; Hollywood films rule Indian Box Office
Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission Impossible 7 collect ₹78 crore in weekend; Hollywood films rule Indian Box Office

 1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Hollywood films Oppenheimer, Barbie and Mission Impossible 7 have collectively earned ₹78 crore at the Indian Box Office, marking a successful non-holiday weekend in the post-pandemic era.

Hollywood films Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission Impossible 7 have collectively earned ₹78 crore at the Indian Box Office (AFP)Premium
Hollywood films have taken the Indian Box Office by storm, as three blockbuster movies - Oppenheimer and Barbie (together called Barbenheimer), and Mission Impossible 7 - have collectively raked in 78 crore ( 92 crore gross) over the weekend, as per Pinkvilla. This remarkable performance has resulted in one of the biggest non-holiday weekends in the post-pandemic world.

Leading the pack is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a biopic of American Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, which has achieved extraordinary numbers in the Indian market

The film recorded an impressive 48 crore net in three days, making it the clear winner at the box office. Opening at 14 crore on Friday, the film witnessed a surge in collections, earning 17 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. 

In the coming days, Oppenheimer is expected to surpass the collections of Nolan's previous highest-grossing film in India, The Dark Knight Rises ( 56 crore). Barbenheimer has lived up to the expectations.

Following closely behind is the star-studded film Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film garnered an impressive opening weekend collection of 18.25 crore. 

With a gradual increase in collections over the weekend, Barbie proved to be a crowd-puller. After collecting 4.50 crore on Friday, it surged to 6.50 crore on Saturday and 7.25 crore on Sunday. In India, its lifetime business is expected to reach around 40 crore, reported the publication.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 also continued its strong run in its second weekend, with its collections growing steadily each day. The film raked in 12.25 crore during the three-day weekend, taking its total collections to 92.50 crore. Mission Impossible 7 is all set to become Tom Cruise's first 100-crore film in India.

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST
