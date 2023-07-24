Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission Impossible 7 collect ₹78 crore in weekend; Hollywood films rule Indian Box Office1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Hollywood films Oppenheimer, Barbie and Mission Impossible 7 have collectively earned ₹78 crore at the Indian Box Office, marking a successful non-holiday weekend in the post-pandemic era.
Hollywood films have taken the Indian Box Office by storm, as three blockbuster movies - Oppenheimer and Barbie (together called Barbenheimer), and Mission Impossible 7 - have collectively raked in ₹78 crore ( ₹92 crore gross) over the weekend, as per Pinkvilla. This remarkable performance has resulted in one of the biggest non-holiday weekends in the post-pandemic world.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×