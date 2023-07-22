Oppenheimer: Censor Board allows sex scene involving Bhagavad Gita; netizens react2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' has sparked controversy in India for its portrayal of sex scenes involving the Bhagavad Gita.
Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer has sparked reactions from Indian viewers, particularly due to its portrayal of sex scenes that include the presence of the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu text.
Murphy earlier said he had been studied the Gita while preparing for the role.
Some question the authenticity of the quote from the Gita. Mythologist Devdutt Patnaik earlier said it had been mistranslated.
The film's use of the sacred text has generated discussions about historical accuracy, with some questioning the authenticity of Tatlock asking Oppenheimer to recite the Bhagavad Gita during the intimate scene.