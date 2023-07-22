Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer has sparked reactions from Indian viewers, particularly due to its portrayal of sex scenes that include the presence of the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu text.

The sex scenes in Oppenheimer have raised controversy even before its premiere, as it diverges from Nolan's usual style. The director, however, defended their inclusion, explaining that they were vital to accurately portraying the passionate relationship between physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) and Jean Tatlock (played by Florence Pugh).

Viewers took to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to express their displeasure with the film's portrayal of the Bhagavad Gita in the sex scenes. Notably, when the movie was released in India, the scene was blurred, while the reference to the sacred text remained, sparking further debates.

“Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist," wrote one user.

“Everyone was Telling #Oppenheimer Is a cinematic Masterpiece Must Watch. But after knowing that There is a Scene of Bhagavad Gita recitation during Sex. Now I changed My mind I am Going to watch Kannada movie (sic)," came from another.

People are also wondering why the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) allowed the makers to retain the scene.

“Usually, such shots are the first to be axed in today’s times as it can hurt sentiments. Surprisingly, the CBFC didn’t ask for it to be axed," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

The explicit sex scenes in the movie have apparently been toned down for India release. What may surprise people is that it was not suggested by the CBFC but done by the makers themselves, the publication added.

The presence of the Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer goes beyond the sex scenes. In reality, Oppenheimer had a deep fascination with Sanskrit and ancient Hindu texts, including the Bhagavad Gita.

A quote from the Gita, "Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds," played a significant role in the film as it did in Oppenheimer's real life when he witnessed the atomic bomb's power.