Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Wonder who's winning the advance booking battle? Check here

Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Wonder who’s winning the advance booking battle? Check here

1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:12 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie are set to release in Indian cinemas on July 21.

Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Movie fans are showing interest for both films, which are to be released on July 21.

Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated film Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's much-talked-about adaptation of Barbie are set to hit Indian cinemas this Friday, July 21. With immense buzz surrounding both films, early indicators suggest a strong opening at the box office.

Oppenheimer began its advance booking ten days ago and witnessed an impressive response within the initial few hours. A staggering 90,000 tickets have already been booked across major chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis for the film's opening day, including screenings in IMAX format, according to film trade analyst Himesh Mankad.

Meanwhile, Barbie, which recently commenced its advance booking, has also shown promising results. The film has managed to sell 16,000 tickets across multiple chains for its opening day, generating considerable interest among audiences, Mankad added.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, stars of the upcoming Barbie adaptation, earlier showed their support for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer by posing with a ticket in front of the film's poster at a cinema hall.

Similarly, Cillian Murphy, who portrays the titular character in Oppenheimer, expressed excitement for Barbie and praised the simultaneous release of two exceptional films by renowned filmmakers.

Tom Cruise earlier expressed his desire to watch both Barbie and Oppenheimer during their opening weekend. During an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the Mission Impossible 7 star revealed his plan to see Oppenheimer on July 21 and follow it up with a viewing of Barbie on the following day.

The simultaneous release of these films has created a sense of anticipation and intrigue among moviegoers. Indian audiences can now look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience, with the option to spend their entire day at the cinema enjoying these two remarkable offerings. As the release day draws closer, the excitement surrounding "Barbenheimer" continues to build.

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 03:12 PM IST
