New Delhi: A day before the second half of the Parliament session starts, the Congress and other Opposition parties demanded discussion on all raging issues even as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sought opinion of leaders on two key issues: MPs should try to curb disruption in House and whether any free flow of information be allowed under the guise of Article 105.

Article 105 says, “Subject to the provisions of this constitution and the rules and standing orders regulating the procedure of Parliament, there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament." The article assumes importance as many Opposition leaders have cited this article to speak on the Adani Group and other issues.

The second half of the session starts from 13 March and will end on 6 April.

In the meeting, various leaders demanded they should be allowed to raise all issues concerning the people and mention Adani group in the House. CPI leader Binoy Viswam maintained that they should be allowed to mention Adani group in the House.

The financial status of SBI and LIC in respect to their exposure in the Adani group, the alleged misuse of federal agencies, price rise including the steep hike in the cooking gas price would be some of the key issues for the Opposition. The focus of the session, however, will remain on the passage of the all-important Finance Bill and the demand for grants for all ministries.

Apart from the budget related business, which are constitutional obligation, the government has 35 legislations pending before Parliament.

Congress president and Rajya Sabha’s leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge met Dhankhar and later announced the opposition parties want discussion on “every burning issue facing the nation".

The US-based short seller Hindenburg’s report on the Adani group had rocked the first half of the session with the Opposition demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit back at the opposition and said that 1.4 billion Indians are his armour.