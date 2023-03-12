Oppn for debate on Adani, all key issues as session resumes1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:48 PM IST
The US-based short seller Hindenburg’s report on the Adani group had rocked the first half of the session with the Opposition demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).
New Delhi: A day before the second half of the Parliament session starts, the Congress and other Opposition parties demanded discussion on all raging issues even as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sought opinion of leaders on two key issues: MPs should try to curb disruption in House and whether any free flow of information be allowed under the guise of Article 105.
