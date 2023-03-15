Oppn MLAs, marshals hurt during Kerala Assembly ruckus

Oppn MLAs, marshals hurt during Kerala Assembly ruckus1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:50 PM IST
The Congress-led UDF claimed that ruling party legislators and personal staff of some ministers also assaulted the opposition MLAs.
The Kerala Assembly complex saw chaos on Wednesday as a group of opposition legislators from the United Democratic Front (UDF) accused Speaker A N Shamseer of bias and got into a scuffle with house marshals. Several opposition MLAs and watch-and-ward staff were injured in the altercation, and they were taken to various hospitals for treatment.
