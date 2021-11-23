Oppn MPs file dissent notes on data bill

“The bill as it stands creates two parallel universes—one for the private sector where it would apply with full rigor and one for government where it is riddled with exemptions, carve outs and escape clauses. In my limited experience of three decades as a litigator, I have always been taught and made to appreciate that a Fundamental Right is principally enforceable against the state. A bill that seeks therefore to provide blanket exemptions either in perpetuity or even for a limited period to the ‘State’ and its instrumentalities, in my estimation is ultra vires of the Fundamental Right to Privacy as laid down by a 9-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India in Re Puttuswamy (2017) 10 SCC 1," the legislator argued.