Oppn MPs storm well of House over Adani row as PM Modi begins speech

Oppn MPs storm well of House over Adani row as PM Modi begins speech1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
Opposition leaders stormed the well of the Upper House protesting as PM Modi began his speech
On Thursday, opposition MPs stormed the well of the House as PM Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on President's address, in Rajya Sabha
Opposition MPs raised slogan demanding the formation of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani issue and demanded probe into allegations against Adani Group.
PM Modi took a swipe at protesting opposition members, saying their acts help BJP flourish further.
(With inputs from PTI)
