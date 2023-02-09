Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Oppn MPs storm well of House over Adani row as PM Modi begins speech

Oppn MPs storm well of House over Adani row as PM Modi begins speech

1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Livemint
Oppositions MPs stage a walkout from Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Opposition leaders stormed the well of the Upper House protesting as PM Modi began his speech

On Thursday, opposition MPs stormed the well of the House as PM Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on President's address, in Rajya Sabha

On Thursday, opposition MPs stormed the well of the House as PM Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on President's address, in Rajya Sabha

Opposition MPs raised slogan demanding the formation of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani issue and demanded probe into allegations against Adani Group.

Opposition MPs raised slogan demanding the formation of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani issue and demanded probe into allegations against Adani Group.

PM Modi took a swipe at protesting opposition members, saying their acts help BJP flourish further.

PM Modi took a swipe at protesting opposition members, saying their acts help BJP flourish further.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP