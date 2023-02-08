‘Oppn overtly insinuating the PM’: Sitharaman on Kharge's claims amid Adani row
Indirectly referring to Adani row, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Congress leaders are insinuating Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the Hindenburg-Adani row figured prominently in the debate with the opposition MPs pressing their demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.
