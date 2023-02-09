Oppn raise 'Modi-Adani bhai-bhai' slogans in Rajya Sabha as PM Modi begins speech1 min read . 02:27 PM IST
- Prime Minister Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address
As PM Modi started replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition started raising slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai."
