Oppo to resume production at Greater Noida facility with 30% workforce

Oppo has received permission from the Uttar Pradesh government to restart production at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility from 8 May. The company will resume operations with 3,000 employees, or 30% of the total capacity, working in rotation, the Chinese smartphone company said on Thursday.

A series of stringent measures to maintain hygiene and social distancing will be enforced by the company at the facility as well as in retail outlets. Production will be scaled up to its usual capacity when business is back to normal, the company said. All Oppo products sold in India are manufactured at the Greater Noida facility, which produces 50 million smartphones every year.

Following the Ministry of Home Affair’s (MHA) order to relax lockdown restrictions in green and orange zones, many firms have started production. Earlier this week, Xiaomi India managing director (MD) Manu Jain announced that their manufacturing partner Foxconn has received permission to resume production at its Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Oppo has also started selling its products in permitted zones through e-commerce companies, Amazon.com and Flipkart, in addition to leveraging other platforms to help customers buy their products. For instance, customers can express interest in buying a Oppo phone through WhatsApp, SMS, and the company’s pages on social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook.

Several, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Xiaomi and Vivo have switched to O2O models to sell their smartphones. Xiaomi’s Mi Commerce allows customers to connect directly with Xiaomi’s authorised retailers, while Vivo’s Smart Retail first connects them to a Vivo brand ambassador, who assists in deciding which model to buy. After this, they are directed to the nearby Vivo retailer for purchase, payment and delivery.

Oppo is the fifth largest smartphone vendor in India, accounting for 12% of all smartphone shipments in Q12020, as per Counterpoint Research. The company’s shipments increased by 83% YoY in the same quarter, riding on strong demand for its budget smartphones, particularly the A5 (2020) and A5s as well as A31 and A9 (2020) in the offline segment.

