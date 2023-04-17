Opportunity for India as Iran-Saudi ties reshape Taliban-led Afghanistan

Political and commercial sources from Afghanistan have stated that the recent understanding between Iran and Saudi Arabia has eliminated a longstanding factor of insecurity, as there is now a convergence of interests between Riyadh and Tehran regarding the future of Kabul.

As per a report by The Hindu, these representatives, who are working with the Taliban to attract investment and revive the Afghan economy, shared this information from Kabul and Dubai.

According to them, these regional changes also present an opportunity for India to reinitiate its efforts in Afghanistan's infrastructure sector.

The comments were made one day after Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Taliban's "Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs," held a meeting with the Afghan Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM).

During the meeting, both parties reached an agreement to resume a significant electricity project that had been previously undertaken by an Indian entity until August 2021, when the Taliban assumed power through a military takeover.

India had to halt all its projects when the Taliban assumed control in August 2021, leading to the closure of its embassy. Although, it has re-established a diplomatic presence in Kabul by reopening its embassy. Though, India is yet to decide on resuming support for development projects across Afghanistan.

In recent months, security concerns persist as there have been incidents of suspected Islamic State terrorists targeting civilian projects, religious sites, and the Russian embassy.

It is to be further noted that prior to the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan, India had made investments of approximately three billion dollars in developmental and capacity-building projects.

India has provided support to several major projects in Afghanistan, including the inauguration of the 42MW Salma Dam in Herat province in 2016, which is commonly referred to as the Afghan-India Friendship Dam.

Another notable project is the construction of the 218-km Zaranj-Delaram highway by the Border Roads Organisation, with Zaranj being situated near Afghanistan's border with Iran.

India constructed the Afghan Parliament in Kabul at a cost of $90 million, with one of the blocks in the building dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

India has been actively involved in training professionals and offering scholarships and admissions to Afghan students to study in India.

India has expressed profound concern over the evolving humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and has taken steps to provide humanitarian assistance.

This includes donations of 40,000 MTs of wheat, approximately 50 tonnes of essential medical aid such as lifesaving medicines and anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine, essential medical/surgical items, and 28 tons of other disaster relief material.

