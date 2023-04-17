Opportunity for India as Iran-Saudi ties reshape Taliban-led Afghanistan

Opportunity for India as Iran-Saudi ties reshape Taliban-led Afghanistan2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- The comments were made one day after Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Taliban's ‘Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs,’ held a meeting with the Afghan Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM).
Political and commercial sources from Afghanistan have stated that the recent understanding between Iran and Saudi Arabia has eliminated a longstanding factor of insecurity, as there is now a convergence of interests between Riyadh and Tehran regarding the future of Kabul.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×