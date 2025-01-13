Devotees from around the world gathered in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh festival, with nearly two crore participating despite cold weather on Monday. Over 40 crore people are expected during the 45-day event.

People from across the world flocked to Prayagraj on Monday for the Mahakumbh festival. Nearly two crore devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam on on Paush Poornima — despite the chilly weather freezing water temperatures. More than 40 crore people, many from abroad, are expected over 45 days in the mela being held after 12 years. Among the devotees was former Los Angeles resident and Stanford University graduate Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

“This is not just an opportunity to take a holy dip at Sangam, this is an opportunity for people to take a holy dip in their belief in their devotion. This is the strength and greatness of Indian culture," she told ANI on Monday afternoon.

Sadhvi Saraswati noted that millions of people had gathered for the event and lauded the "unfathomable" efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“This is neither a rock concert nor a sporting event. Who have people gathered for in such large numbers? For their devotion, for their belief. All government arrangements made here - with the strength of their devotion, PM Modi and CM Yogi, are unfathomable," she added.

According to details shared on her wesbite, Sadhvi Saraswati is originally from LA and holds a PhD in psychology. She has lived at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh for almost 30 years and remains “engaged in spiritual service, wisdom teaching, sacred action, and deep spiritual practice". She is also the author of a newly released memoir called ‘Hollywood to the Himalayas: A Journey of Healing and Transformation’ and serves as the head of Religions for Peace.