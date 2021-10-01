Virtually addressing a gathering at Dubai Expo 2020 , Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is a land of opportunity.

“Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia, there is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress," said PM Modi.

He further invited the people to explore business and investment opportunities in India.

He further invited the people to explore business and investment opportunities in India.

The prime minister also called Dubai Expo a historic event and said this will go long way, in further building India's relations with UAE.

"This is a historic expo. It is the first one to be held in the middle east, Africa, and South Asia region. India is participating with one of the largest Pavillion in this expo. I am sure, the Expo will go long way, in further building our deep and historic relations with UAE," he said.

Pitching India as a destination for investment, PM Modi said that India also offers you maximum growth. "Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he said.

He said that India is a powerhouse of talent. "Our country is making many advances in the world of technology, research and innovation. Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups," he added.

"Let us make the world a much better place to live with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," PM Modi said.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the pavilion earlier during the day.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the pavilion earlier during the day.

Underlining the strong support shown by India and the UAE for each other during the pandemic, Goyal on Friday said both the countries have shared interest and they are not in competition.

"UAE and India have shared interest. We are not in competition, we complement each other. UAE investors and its leaders are very positive about doing business and expanding trade with India," said Goyal.

