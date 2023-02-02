Opposition calls for probe into fraud allegations against Adani
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said an investigation should cover the manner ‘in which government-owned companies are forced to invest in firms’
NEW DELHI : Opposition lawmakers on Thursday disrupted both Houses of Parliament as they demanded an investigation into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group under the supervision of the Supreme Court (SC) or by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), while the market woes of one of India’s biggest conglomerates deepened with the group losing more than $100bn, or ₹8.76 trillion, in value in six days.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×