Opposition calls for probe into fraud allegations against Adani

“All the parties together, we have taken a stand that this wastage of LIC’s money and of money taken as loan from SBI and possibly many other such financial institutions where the hard-earned money of the common ban has been deposited, by investigated either by a joint parliamentary committee or a probe under the Supreme Court with day-to-day updates," he said, adding that the objective was not to targeting anyone personally.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}