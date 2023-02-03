Adani Enterprise row: Oppn strategy explained in 10 points, will govt budge?

"Why is the Modi government silent on such a huge scam? The government is silent because the man who is indulged in this scam is the closest friend of PM Modi. Adani opens fake companies in foreign countries, buys shares worth crores of rupees from his own company, and takes loans worth lakhs and crores from banks. All those who invested money in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and SBI for their needs are worried. This is the Maha ghotala (scam) in Amrit Kaal," he said.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}